New car registrations up by 7.5pc in Louth

EV sales are growing, accounting for 80pc of new car registrations in Louth in the first half of the year. Stock image

New car registrations in Louth were up by 7.54pc for the first six months of the year according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI)

A total of 1,668 new cars have been registered by the end of the June, compared to 1,551 last year.

Electric vehicles now account for almost 80 pc of all new registrations in Louth, with 276 for the first six months of the year compared to 154 for the same period last year.

Figures for June show that 51 new cars were sold in the county compared to 36 last year.

Toyota remains the favourite make for Louth motorists, followed by Volkswagen, Kia, Skoda and Hyundai.

While petrol engines remain the most popular with 644 units sold in Louth so far this year, followed by diesel at 306, there is a strong move towards hybrid and EV cars. A total of 305 petrol/electric hybrids were sold, making it the third most popular engine type with Louth motorists, although that was down almost 20 pc on the same period last year.

There was a big jump in the number of electric vehicles being registered in first six months of the year, with 276 so far this year, up almost 74 pc.

Electric plug-ins were up 69pc to 94, while diesel electric hybrids jumped a massive 169pc to 35.

Automatic transmission has overtaken manual transmission, now accounting for just over 59 pc of the market in Louth.

And while FIAT may have said that they have ceased manufacturing grey cars, it remains by far the most popular colour with Louth motorists, followed by black and blue.

Nationally, new car registrations for the month of June were up 39 pc (2,994) when compared to June 2022 (2,154). Registrations year to date are up 18.8 pc (77,488) on the same period last year (65,211).

"While year to date new car registrations are still 4% behind pre-COVID 2019, the gap is closing every month, aided by fulfilment of 2022 orders and improved new vehicle supply,” Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said. “ June in particular saw a significant boost in electric car sales, with 1,441 registrations during the month, in comparison to 188 units in June 2022, no doubt as a result of EV buyers wanting to avail of the full SEAI Grant of €5,000, which is to be reduced from July 1st.

"Year to date the EV market has exceeded 14,000 cars, an increase of 69% on last year. It should be highlighted that there still is a significant basket of incentive for EV buyers, including ongoing purchase and home charger grant support, VRT relief for many EVs, as well as low annual road tax. These supports, along with an increasing number of EV models coming to market, should ensure strong new car activity as we enter the 232 registration plate sales period. Going forward we need to maintain these incentives as well as an attractive BIK incentive for businesses, if we want to build on the momentum that is clearly there in the EV market.”