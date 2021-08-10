New car park at Port beach praised by cllr

Cllr Paula Butterly has praised Louth County Council for works carried out at Port beach.

The local councillor raised the matter at a past meeting of the Ardee Municipal and said that large numbers of cars had been parked on the roadside, causing a hazard for walkers and other vehicles in the area.

It usually happened when the present car park became full.

The council has now opened up an alternative car park beside the picnic area and this has transformed the experience of people using the beach as well as making life a lot easier for passing traffic.

‘We had problems when the roads were jammed but now there’s no parking issues,’ she stated.

She had requested bollards to be placed on the road to prevent parking, but this was not progressed by the council who decided on an alternative location.

With Cllr John Sheridan, she also asked for works to be carried out on the Dunany Rosd as patching is needed and residents are concerned about the state of the surface.