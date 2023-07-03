New bus routes from Monaghan and Cavan to Louth welcomed

A new bus route linking Cavan and Monaghan to Dundalk has been welcomed by Louth Senator Erin McGreehan.

The new service will provide 11 daily trips from Sherock, Co Cavan and Carrickmacross, Co Louth to Dundalk, she said.

"This announcement has a far-reaching benefit for households, communities and businesses across Louth, Cavan and Monaghan with a new route connecting Shercock and Carrickmacross to Dundalk,” Senator McGreehan said.

"Fianna Fáil in Government is very conscious of the need to connect people and places in rural as well as urban areas, with accessible, integrated, and sustainable public transport. Public transport is not only an environmentally friendly option but also socially inclusive and can be a cheaper way to get around. This new route will connect more people with who and what matters to them.''