New born Janisa first baby born in Louth in 2022

There is simply no better way to bring in the New Year than by bringing a new born into the world.

At 12:07am at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Monika Singh Sharma and her husband Bhupender welcomed their new daughter, Janisa Sharma, weighing just 3.9kg. Baby Janisa will join her 10 year brother at home in May.

"We never thought it would be so special for us on New Year’s Eve because the due date was January 2nd and then the labour started on December 30th. We had to wait two days for our child and finally she came into this world at midnight which was very close to when the year was changing.”

Mr Sharma said his wife and new daughter are “both very good and everyone is happy,” thanking the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for their support.

"All the midwives and all the staff were very cooperative. They have looked after my wife and new baby and we got excellent support and all the assistance, and the care has been very nice.”