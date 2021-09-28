New artworks at The Marist

Students at The Marist now have the opportunity to enjoy two new stunning artworks which grace the St Mary’s Road campus.

The pieces, a mural by Dundalk artist and past-pupil Barry Finnegan, and a sculpture by Kells-based artist Fiona Murphy, are the finishing pieces to the new school building.

Art teachers Linda Bailey and Alice Collins were on hand along with Principal Alan Craven to welcome the artists to the school last Thursday.

The artists met with the school’s teaching staff and outlined the process involved in creating their pieces.

They are also due to return to the school at a later date to hold workshops with students.

Ms Baily explains that the artists were given broad briefs for their commissions and that the school is delighted with the results.

“We were particularly pleased that Barry was able to create a mural for us as he is a past-pupil.”

Barry, who grew up across the road from the school, painted a large mural depicting a teacher and student, as well as stylised tree symbolising the tree of knowledge. It is painted in his characteristic style of blending photorealism with strong graphic elements.

"It felt pretty surreal painting in the Marist, my old secondary school but it was such a positive experience throughout. The school has undergone a bit of a transformation since I was there to say the least,” he commented.

Working as Omin, he has created murals commemorating the work of engineer Peter Rice, photographer Paul Kavanagh and Dundalk’s railway heritage for the SEEK Contemporary Arts Festival. His work can also be found in several towns and cities around the country.

The installation by Fiona Murphy took several months to create. The concrete spheres were cast on side and then hand-covered in small mosaic tiles.

Fiona has worked on a number of similar projects for schools around the country.

Ms Bailey said that the school places a huge emphasis on the arts and they are delighted that all students not just those studying art will now be exposed to original artwork on a daily basis.

Funding for the artworks came from the Per Cent for Art Scheme in relation to the new campus and CreateLouth.

"We wouldn’t have been able to do it with out this funding,” she said.