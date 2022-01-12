New Armagh Road layout queried

A new road layout along the main Armagh Road was queried at last week’s meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District, with concerns over changes to the busy cross border link road.

Cllr. John Reilly said that there is a new industrial unit due to be opened in the area, and he argued the road was “really not fit for the additional traffic that is going to be put on to it.”

He added that there was a new junction lay out, which “a lot of local people were questioning” as it has created a curve in the road coming from the Newtownhamilton Road.

He said he was curious about the design, and asked if the council had a say on it. He also asked if it was created as such to allow for a roundabout to be built at some stage “for a new road over to the Red Cow, which would really be necessary to develop a 50 acre industrial park.”

The council heard that the new junction would have been a planning condition and would have been designed by whoever submitted the planning application. But Cllr. Reilly was told that it would have been checked and assessed by a consultant and then by an engineer from the local authority.

Director of Services, Frank Pentony said that as part of the planning application the developer would have to put in a roundabout once the site exceeded 50,000 square metres.

The roundabout would be from the Armagh Road leading over to the Newry Road.