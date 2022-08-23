Louth

New allegations of abuse by Shine still coming forward

Civil case settlements ‘back on the table’

Convicted sex abuser and former surgeon Michael Shine (89). Pic Collins Courts Expand
CEO of Dignity 4 Patients Adrienne Reilly Expand

Convicted sex abuser and former surgeon Michael Shine (89). Pic Collins Courts

CEO of Dignity 4 Patients Adrienne Reilly

Alison Comyn

There have been several more new allegations of sexual abuse against disgraced doctor Michael Shine in the wake of last week’s RTE Primetime programme.

CEO of Dignity 4 Patients Adrienne Reilly, who appeared on the show, says the decision by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) not to prosecute the 25 cases of sexual abuse sent to them by An Garda Siochana has left survivors of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of former surgeon in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, devastated.

