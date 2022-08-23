New allegations of abuse by Shine still coming forward

There have been several more new allegations of sexual abuse against disgraced doctor Michael Shine in the wake of last week’s RTE Primetime programme.

CEO of Dignity 4 Patients Adrienne Reilly, who appeared on the show, says the decision by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) not to prosecute the 25 cases of sexual abuse sent to them by An Garda Siochana has left survivors of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of former surgeon in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, devastated.

However, there may be positive news for some victims as a stalled settlement from the insurance company of the Medical Missionaries of Mary in a civil case is now ‘back on the table’.

One local man, who had his criminal case dropped last year, says every voice needs to be heard in order for justice to be served.

"When my case was dropped, my world dropped, and we all feel so let down that justice will never be done if every person’s voice isn’t heard,” says ‘Tom’ (who has asked that his identity be protected).

"I want to thank Adrienne for speaking up on behalf of the victims, and thank Bernadette (O’Sullivan) for her help over the years, and who made me realise I wasn’t the only victim, that there were many, many more.”

Adrienne says that every victim who comes forward to report sexual abuse is entitled to be listened to and dealt with sensitivity and with dignity.

"Victim-survivors are at a loss as to why there still has been no Commission of Investigation into this most prolific sexual abuse offender, where it's alleged hundreds of children were sexually abuse by one person,” she says. “Straight after the programme, the phone lines lit up with new alleged victims coming forward for the first time ever, which shows this is far from over.

"In Drogheda, we all know someone who was affected.”

‘Tom’ was a young teenager when he says his assault took place and 40 years later, he is still suffering.

"Even now, when I walk into the hospital, I can see the old doors I went through, and feel freaky and it is very hard,” says ‘Tom’. “I was told I was being operated on by the best, and he did a great job on my hand, but wrecked my head.”

He wants to know how many cases have been dropped and why.

“They’re not hearing us and that is wrong, and I thought I had a strong case with diaries and everything,” says ‘Tom’, hurt still clear in his voice decades later. “I feel sorry for his age, but justice still needs to be done’.

Dr Shine (89) worked in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and in private rooms in Fair Street in Drogheda from 1971 to 1992, and was released from jail earlier this year after serving three years for indecent and sexual assault of young boys.

More than 100 civil cases are awaiting an agreed settlement, which has been held in a legal wrangle, but there may be light at the end of the tunnel for them.

"They were told last year that the settlement case wasn’t going ahead, but that is now back on the table.” explains Adrienne. “But that is only in the form of compensation and not justice.”

Ms Reilly says there is still lots that can be done to see justice for survivors.

“You can contact your local TD and ask for the Commission of Enquiry to be put on their manifesto, you can donate to Dignity for Patients so our phone lines and counselling can stay open, or you can put us in your will as a benefit charity,” says Ms Reilly. “We are also recruiting Board Members who specialise in Government Policy or Media, and who can volunteer for four hours per month.

"We will never give up the fight for justice for survivors and victims.”

If you have been affected or would like to volunteer, contact www.dignity4patients.org or phone 041 9843730.