New 188 bus route from Athboy to Drogheda to serve tourism

The new 188 route will service Duleek and Kentstown as well as tourist attractions.

The former route from Dublin will now also include a separate direct route from Drogheda.

Transport for Ireland (TFI) Local Link Louth Meath Fingal is launching a new service starting next Monday (January 16, 2023) from Athboy to Drogheda which will provide enhanced connectivity between Drogheda and Newgrange.

The 188 service will create a new connection to Kentstown and Duleek as well as servicing Athboy, Navan, Donore and Drogheda with ancillary services from Rathcairn.

The new link has been welcomed by local Cllr James Byrne, who hopes it will improve tourism to the region.

“As well a making the towns and villages through the heart of the Boyne Valley more accessible for all, I’m especially delighted to see improved access between Drogheda and other tourist attractions such as the world heritage site at Newgrange (Brú Na Bóinne) as well as the Battle of the Boyne,” said Cllr Byrne.

“There is so much potential for tourism in Drogheda and this enhanced connectivity will better equip us as a town to package our rich heritage together with everything else the Boyne Valley has to offer”.

Route 188 will run eight times per day, seven days a week including bank holidays. The service will create a new connection to Kentstown and Duleek as well as servicing Athboy, Navan, Donore and Drogheda with ancillary services from Rathcairn.

This new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland Network.

Cllr Wayne Harding also feels it will be a major boost to the area.

A new bus route connecting Drogheda and Athboy has been welcomed by Cllr Wayne Harding. "This new route will be of enormous benefit to the residents of Duleek, Donore and Kentstown. It will travel 8 times a day and also service the tourism sites of Bru na Boinne and The Battle of the Boyne,” he said. “As we look at smarter travel and the extension of bus routes this is very welcome. The towns of Navan and Drogheda are huge growth centres with great shopping facilities and this extra service makes it easier for the people of Duleek, Donore and Kentstown to access them".