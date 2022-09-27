“Never give up on your dreams” - Eric Donovan opens up on mental health struggles after epic European title success

Eric Donovan and Khalil El Hadri battle it out during their EBU European Union super-featherweight thriller at the Europa Hotel in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tullyallen boxer Eric Donovan with the EBU European Union belt after defeating Khalil El Hadri in their super-featherweight bout in Belfast. Photo credit: Mark Mead Photography

Tullyallen-based boxer Eric Donovan has spoken candidly about his struggle with mental health, as he snatched a major European title over the weekend.

The 37-year-old Kildare native lifted the belt crowning him European Union super featherweight champion after a gruelling win over Khalil El Hadri in Belfast, in what Donovan has described as his ‘redemption fight’.

"I want to say, from the bottom of my heart, I was 26 years old, I lost my spark for life, I lost my love for my self, and went to a very dark place, thinking I had no purpose in life,” said Eric ‘Lilywhite Lightning’, speaking directly after the fight to Drogheda man Ciaran McIvor.

"Now here I am, 11 years later, European champion, and if that isn’t enough to make you want to say, ‘tomorrow is a new day, reach out the hand and ask for help’, and no matter what you’re going through, it will pass.”

Eric may be an Athy man, but has embraced his life close to Drogheda, where he shares his life in Tullyallen with his wife Laura, who is eight and a half months pregnant, and two sons Jake and Troy.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, he said they were in his thoughts during the battle.

“There in the last round I looked across the ring and saw my wife who is due in two weeks’ time and saw my kids, Jack and Troy as well. They saw me losing, they saw me getting knocked down, they saw me getting knocked out, but they never saw me quit. And I never, ever quit. I will always keep going until the very end".

Drogheda man Ciaran McIvor runs podcast Boxing Bants and has bonded with the new champ over the past few years.

"Eric was fighting a much younger man, and he had to dig very deep and had a lot to prove, especially at his age,” says Ciaran.

"He has never shied away from the fact that he is a recovering addict, and it was drink which ruined his Olympic dreams at the top of his game, when he got into a fight and broke his hand, but he is living proof that anyone is capable of redemption.”

Eric is now studying and training to be a counsellor to help other people on the same journey through recovery as him.

“Never give up on your dreams; never stop believing in yourself, and if you keep working, you will get there,” he said.