‘Need to start cleaning the weeds’ from overgrown cemetery after complaints from relatives visiting loved graves over Christmas period

Calls for work to be carried out at Dowdallshill cemetery emerged at the January meeting of Dundalk Municipal District.

Cllr. Maeve Yore told the meeting that a number of people had approached her when she was at the graveyard before Christmas, asking when cutting down of weeds and other wild overgrowth would take place.

"People are really very annoyed at the state of the place and I think we need to get active on it. We have done great work on the footpaths, but we need to start clearing the weeds.”

She asked when upkeep of the cemetery would begin.

The council undertook to review the works plans for the graveyard and would come back to Cllr. Yore on it