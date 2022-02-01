National Pen ‘committed to Dundalk’ despite job losses

National Pen “remain committed” to Dundalk, despite the loss of 100 jobs over the coming months, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dail this week.

Concerns about the current lay offs in the US company were raised by Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

"Those jobs will be gone by January 2023. What engagement has the Government had with the company? This is not the first time we have been down this road. Communications between National Pen and its workers have been dreadful over many years. There is a fear around its promises and commitments."

He said the Tánaiste had spoken of “an attractive redundancy package”.

"There is a fear in that regard among many workers who have given long-term service to the company. A top-tier management team is going up against individuals. The workforce is not unionised. We will finally have to address the issue of collective bargaining. Will the Tánaiste give me some information about the Government's engagement and the promises to ensure there is an attractive package for those who have done fine work for this company that has been in Dundalk since 1987?”

The Tanaiste said engagement with the company has been done through the IDA, which manages the relationship with National Pen.

"Unfortunately, some jobs are going to be lost. The operations are being outsourced to eastern Europe, to either the Czech Republic or Hungary. These redundancies, unfortunately, cannot be prevented although there will be job increases in other parts of the company. National Pen remains committed to Dundalk, which is welcome.”

He added: “We are advised that a decent or generous redundancy package will be offered to the staff. I do not know the details of that but we are advised that will be the case.”

“Obviously, from the Government side, we will make sure former employees and employees who are being made redundant get whatever help Government can give them in terms of help with job searches and information about welfare or other opportunities such as education, training and upskilling.”