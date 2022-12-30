Nathan highlighting Drogheda’s dereliction on a miniature scale

Nathan feels people in Drogheda should cherish and restore the wealth of beatiful but derelict buildings in the town.

Nathan is working on some of the derelict builidings in Narrow West Street.

Spot the difference. (top) The real building and below the model Nathan is creating.

A Dublin-based artist is highlighting the plight of Drogheda’s derelict buildings by creating detailed models of the town’s most iconic yet abandoned structures.

Nathan Wheeler painstakingly recreated the most detailed models in all their faded glory, with each and every crack of paint, clump of moss and broken pane of glass a testament to their decay.

“This is something I have been doing around the country to try and get the Government to take action and address this serious issue,” explains Nathan.

Nathan is married to Aoife Mullen, daughter of the founder & Club leader of Mell Foróige Youth Club Eamon.

When he would visit the family in Drogheda, he would take notice of the buildings that were falling into disrepair.

“I has done models in Dublin, and there were simply too many to do when I started making a list about Drogheda’s building; I started with about ten, and I thought I’d never get through that, so I’m concentrating on Narrow West Street at the moment,” explains Nathan. “I have the most work done on the guest house near the bridge – Smyth’s Westgate House – and will work my way back with a block of the other vacant properties.”

He says you can clearly see a former splendour to the buildings, but how the lack of attention is affecting the buildings and landscape of the town.

"I tend to use Google maps to look at the buildings, and you can clearly see the degradation over the last 10 or 15 years, with no one taking care of them,” explains Nathan. “I was contacted by Dom Gradwell and Cllr Declan Power after they saw the model of Westgate House I was working on, and we all got the idea to highlight Drogheda in particular."

Nathan’s plan is within the next six to nine months to do an exhibition in Drogheda of the models.

"People in Drogheda probably pass these buildings every day and barely take notice of them anymore, and yet there is so much beauty in and around the town that is being left to rot,” he says. “When you build a model of it, a perfect and accurate copy, you really get to see what is happening to each building.”

Nathan is not a trained artist but has a day job with Grant Thornton, spending his free time on the models.

“I got into the model-making in school, and then progressed to what you see now, which I really enjoy, and find it very therapeutic!” he explains.

“The first major building I did was my father-in-law's family home as a Christmas present, and it took off from there.”

The level of detail in Nathan’s models is truly remarkable, with each lock and chip of paint replicated, which is even more incredible when you consider he hasn’t even seen some of the structures up close and personal.

“I never usually visit the buildings I model, just going off photos, Google maps, or websites, and start off with a template, using a 3D printer, and the rest is sitting and painting for hours,” says Nathan. “For Westgate House, I managed to get some interior photographs to get a flavour of the building, and it’s like a time capsule, completely preserved from when the sisters ran it, factoring in 20 years of neglect and water damage.”

Nathan says he always takes time to research the history of the buildings, something that will be provided for the viewers at the forthcoming exhibition.

“The stories behind the buildings are remarkable and the reasons are varied, from properties being stuck in legal battles, to developers sitting on them or councils buying them and waiting to get funding to do something with them,” says Nathan. “It’s not just in Drogheda, it’s happening all over the country.”

The next building Nathan is eyeing up to feature is Duke House, in Duke Street, which he was surprised to learn was a primary school – St Philomena’s Presentation School - back in the day.

“That’s interesting, I never knew that, but I really like the look of that one, which I would love to model,” he says. “And the big one would be to recreate Donaghy’s Mill, but I don’t know how I would go about doing that!”

You can see more of Nathan’s models, or commission a building, on Twitter @craftynathan or Instagram on nathanwheelerdesign.