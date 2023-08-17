Nathan Carter gives shout out to rising country star Jenny Hanlon

Jenny Hanlon, a rising star on the Irish country music scene, was delighted when Nathan Carter gave her a shout out in his Sunday World column recently.

The former Louth Rose has released her version of the song ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’, having recorded it in Harmony Studios, Donegal earlier this year.

"It’s great to see that Jenny has taken ownership of the song, given it a modern makeover, put her own twist on it with a great vocal performance,” Nathan wrote.

The country star said that he has known Jenny for years as he has become great friends with her parents Peter and Frances, and that Jenny has shared the stage with his band in the past.

"I look forward to following Jenny’s career as I believe she has great potential,” he said.

Jenny, who represented Louth in the 2015 Rose of Tralee competition, said it was “brilliant” to get such an endorsement from Nathan. “I thought that it was really good of him to do that for me.”

"I’ve always been singing and have been doing the odd show here and there since I was sixteen or seventeen,” she says.

She delighted the audience when she sang on stage at The Dome, and although she didn’t win, she has great memories of the festival.

"It was absolutely brilliant and I’m still friends with all the girls and going to their weddings. I was one of the youngest as I was only 19.”

"I went to college for a few years and had started singing at weddings before the COVID-19 pandemic started, so that put an end to that.”

Jenny takes her inspiration from American country music and is a big fan of singers such as Shania Twain and Garth Brooks.

"I love The Corrs as well and I get a lot of inspiration from the way they use traditional Irish music in their songs.”

As well as her upbeat version of ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’, Jenny has recorded her own song ‘Brand New’, a classic slow country ballad which is perfectly suited to her powerful voice.

While she is currently working as a receptionist in the family business, Hanlon Transport, Jenny says it’s her dream to have her own band.

"I’d love to have an all girl band, with a female guitarist and drummer.”

In the meantime, she plans on concentrating on writing and recording her own material.

"I’m focusing on getting the songs out there and getting airtime on the radio and getting my name out.”

“I’m going to work on song writing over the next couple of months and I hope to have a Christmas song ready to release later in the year.!