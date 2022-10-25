Narrow Water bridge will be a ‘powerful symbol’ of peace, says Taoiseach

The Narrow Water Bridge will be a “powerful symbol of peace”, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said as he welcomed recent developments on the historic project.

Speaking at the recent Fianna Fáil Theobald Wolfe Tone Commemoration, the Taiseach spoke of the need to continue building peace as the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement is marked.

“There has been a lot of talk about unity and reconciliation but very little work done to actually build the bridges which make it happen,” said Mr. Martin.

He added: “We are determined as a party not to let the great opportunity which falls to this generation continue to be missed. We have to get on with the hard work of moving from talk to action – and that’s exactly what we are doing.”

“The Shared Island Initiative which I established is the first time in our history where there is a sustained investment to support vital North/South projects, to build deeper connections and understanding.”

He spokes about a number of projects “that have been talked about for decades are now underway.”

"The Narrow Water Bridge will finally be delivered. We have provided the funding, engaged with local communities and will move forward with what is both a very practical connection across the border, but also a powerful symbol of our future.”

The Narrow Water Bridge project is a commitment within the New Decade New Approach agreement. The Irish Government has provided €3 million in funding from the Shared Island Fund to allow Louth County Council as lead project partner to advance the project to procurement.

Advances have already been made at the site, with an advanced works contract for the construction of a compensatory bird roost underway over the last few months.

The works will allow birds to populate the area for a complete season in advance of beginning the main bridge construction works.

The local authority expect to go to tender this Autumn, with work on the major construction project expected to get underway in 2023, and likely to take around three years to complete.