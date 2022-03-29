Narrow Water Bridge project moves forward to procurement phase

The long-awaited Narrow Water Bridge has moved a step closer to reality as Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon made the Bridge Orders to progress the project to procurement phase.

The bridge, which will cross Carlingford Lough at Narrow Water, linking the A2 Newry to Warrenpoint dual carriageway with the R173 at Cornamucklagh, Omeath is a commitment within the New Decade New Approach agreement.

The Irish Government has provided €3 million in funding from the Shared Island Fund to allow Louth County Council as lead project partner to advance the project to procurement.

“Narrow Water Bridge is an ambitious and important project which will link the Mourne Mountains and the Cooley Peninsula to provide multiple tourism and connectivity opportunities for this border area,” Minister Mallon said last week.

“Progressing to the stage of making the Bridge Orders is another big step forward for this long awaited bridge which will deliver many social and economic benefits for the communities in Down and Louth.”

She added that she was “fully committed to the Narrow Water Bridge project and I will continue to work in partnership with Louth County Council and the Irish Government to see delivery achieved.”

This latest progress has also been welcomed by An Taoiseach Micheal Martin who stated: "I am pleased to see the ongoing progress with the Narrow Water Bridge project supported by funding from the Shared Island Fund. The Narrow Water Bridge is a very significant and transformative all-island project. I welcome the strong support for the project North and South which will open up new and exciting opportunities, for the local and wider economy and communities, including for recreation and active travel."