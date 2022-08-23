Narrow Water Bridge a ‘flagship’ government project –Senator

Louth Council handout artist’s impression of the Narrow Water Bridge project, which will link Omeath in County Louth with Warrenpoint in County Down (Louth County Council)

The Narrow Water bridge is a ‘flagship’ project for government, according to Louth Senator Erin McGreehan who welcomed the works done to date at the site.

Senator McGreehan said she has been “a champion of this project for years and worked to ensure that it was part of Government negotiations.”

She added that “this bridge is one of the flagships projects of this Government, specifically mentioned in the Programme for Government and now that commitment is seen in reality when the works have begun”.

“I congratulate Louth County Council as lead coordinator of the project on their work bringing this to a reality. Last summer, July 2021, the Taoiseach announced €3 million in funding from the Shared Island fund to advance this incredible local project. It is very exciting to see at long last work being done. It has so much potential for tourists and for locals it really opens the Mournes and the Cooleys.”

“It is very welcome news that it is believed that Louth County Council will issue tender documents for construction of the bridge in Q4 of this year, subject to obtaining Government approval. I am looking forward to the next stage and I fully anticipate continued Government support.”