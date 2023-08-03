Music in the Park from Dundalk Brass Band

Dundalk Brass Band are playing at the bandstand in St Helena Park on Sunday afternoon

Dundalk Brass Band are looking forward to playing one of their favourite gigs of the year when they play a free concert on Sunday afternoon at 3pm in the bandstand of St Helena Park.

This very popular event is supported by Lidl and Dundalk Credit Union.

Director Michael Gaskin has selected a programme of music which will appeal to all ages.

The band are extending a special invitation to parents and children to go along to the concert as they are planning to form a junior band in September.