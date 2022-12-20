Murdered soldier’s last message to best friend – ‘Can’t wait to be home bro’

The day before he was killed Pte Sean Rooney sent a text message to his childhood friend, Christopher O’Neill.

"Can’t wait to be home bro,” he said, in a message steeped with poignancy.

Now, instead of catching up over Christmas, Christopher is preparing to say his final farewell to his best friend as he is laid to rest on Thursday morning.

"He was due to come home for two weeks at Christmas and would have been coming home this week.”

"We grew up together,” says Christopher. “Our Mums were best friends. He was born in November 1998 and a few weeks later I was born in December.”

The two were so close that they were like brothers and Christopher says his friend was “one of the best”.

“We’ve been friends forever. We went to the same primary school, Gael Scoil Dun Dealgan and we grew up together. We went to our first teenage disco together, and after he moved to Donegal, we stayed in touch.”

The friends celebrated finishing school by going on holidays to Santa Ponsa after they sat the Leaving Cert.

Even after Sean joined the army and Christopher went to DkIT, where he served as President of the Students Union, they kept in regular contact.

"Whenever we’d meet it was like he hadn’t been away at all.”

"He was so excited when he was relocated to Aiken Barracks earlier this year.”

“Sean was quiet but he was also very funny, always cracking jokes. He loved the craic but he was a very kind and caring person. He loved his family and friends.”

"His Mum was his idol, and he loved his Grand Da and Granny. He was an incredibly caring thoughtful person.”

Christopher says that he had met Sean’s fiancee Holly a couple of times and knew that his best friend adored her.

"Holly is a lovely girl and he always spoke very highly of her.”

‘We talked about everything and he wasn’t afraid to tell me how much he loved her. He rang me on the day he got an engagement ring. Then when he was in Paris he rang me to say he was going to propose to her. He loved her very much and couldn’t wait for her to be his wife.”

Christopher says that Sean was “one of the most kindest, caring people. As a friend he was one of the best and he’ll always be with me. I’m glad to have known him.”