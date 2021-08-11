Murder suspect arrested in Dundalk

Gardaí have arrested a man in Dundalk this afternoon on suspicion of murder in connection with yesterday's fatal assault of a man in Tallaght, Co.Dublin.

The man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The post-mortem of the deceased is scheduled to conclude later this afternoon.

A second male in his 50s continues to receive medical attention for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the same incident.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any persons who may have witnessed the incident or were in the area between 6.30pm and 7.15pm or any passing taxis with dash cam footage to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.