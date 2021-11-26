Munster welcomes HSE’s ‘online self-referral’ COVID-19 testing site in Drogheda over weekend

Sinn Féin TD for Louth and East Meath Imelda Munster has welcomed the announcement by the HSE that a free ‘online self-referral’ Covid-19 testing site will operate at the HSE premises, Donore Industrial Park, Donore Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Deputy Munster said: “I welcome that the HSE has heeded calls for a new testing centre. I have been raising this issue all week with the HSE, the Minister for Health and the Tánaiste.

“There have been no tests available on several days this week in Louth, and a pop-up test centre is the obvious solution to deal with the current surge in testing.

“Drogheda is amongst the worst hit places in the country at the moment, and this test centre is badly needed.

“It’s a start in addressing the ongoing shortage of PCR tests in Louth, however we will need to ensure that the situation is constantly monitored, and that the service will continue to operate if the demand remains at the current level after this weekend.”