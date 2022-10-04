Munster criticises Government for refusing to extend Short Hop Zone despite cost of living crisis

“This government needs to recognise that the villages of Laytown, Bettystown, Donacarney and Mornington, as well as Drogheda have had explosions in their populations in recent years."

Sinn Féin TD for Louth and East Meath, Imelda Munster has described the Government’s decision to not provide for the extension of the short-hop zone to include Laytown, Gormanston and Drogheda as “an abandonment of the communities in this region”.

Criticising the Government, she added that “Sinn Féin made a €2million allocation for this measure in their 2023 Alternative Budget”.

Deputy Munster said, “This is a long-running issue which continues to be ignored by this government.

“At the moment the short-hop zone extends from Dublin to Balbriggan, leaving commuters in Laytown, Gormanstown and Drogheda paying much higher train fares than those in neighbouring towns.

“Currently, an adult monthly Dublin Connolly to Drogheda costs €211, Laytown to Connolly is €190 a month and Gormanston to Connolly is €162. Compare this with Balbriggan to Connolly which is €115 for a monthly ticket.

“Recognising the importance of this measure for the people of Louth and Meath, Sinn Féin made an allocation in our Alternative Budget to extend the short-hop zone to include Laytown, Gormanston and Drogheda.

“This government needs to recognise that the villages of Laytown, Bettystown, Donacarney and Mornington, as well as Drogheda have had explosions in their populations in recent years, with a huge percentage of these populations commuting to Dublin during the week.

“We’re now in the teeth of a cost of living crisis, and these high fares continue to be a huge burden on people.

“People have been trying to avoid the high costs by driving to Balbriggan or other stations within the short-hop zone in order to save money – this is bad news for the environment and highlights how ridiculous the fare inequality is for people using these stations.

“If this government is serious about investing in public transport then they need to start with sensible, easy to implement measures like this.

“The extension of the short-hop zone would make a huge difference to the lives of commuters, and it would have other benefits, including environmental benefits. It’s a no-brainer.

“I am very frustrated that the government continues to ignore this situation.”