Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mum’s plea for last chance cancer treatment for Slav (17)

Nadia will never stop fighting for her son Slav (17). Expand
Following intensive chemotherapy for four years, this latest treatment could help lessen Slav's pain. Expand
Slav celebrated his 17th birthday on Sunday with his loving grandmother Magdalena. Expand
Slav has cancer in the bones of his shoulder, foot and close to his spine. Expand

Close

Nadia will never stop fighting for her son Slav (17).

Nadia will never stop fighting for her son Slav (17).

Following intensive chemotherapy for four years, this latest treatment could help lessen Slav's pain.

Following intensive chemotherapy for four years, this latest treatment could help lessen Slav's pain.

Slav celebrated his 17th birthday on Sunday with his loving grandmother Magdalena.

Slav celebrated his 17th birthday on Sunday with his loving grandmother Magdalena.

Slav has cancer in the bones of his shoulder, foot and close to his spine.

Slav has cancer in the bones of his shoulder, foot and close to his spine.

/

Nadia will never stop fighting for her son Slav (17).

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

A Bettystown mum is making an impassioned plea for help with her teenage son’s cancer treatment, as her family is quickly running out of options.

Nadia Vavro is once again raising funds for a new form of treatment for her son Slav (17), who has been suffering with a very rare type of cancer, stage IV Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, for the past four years.

Privacy