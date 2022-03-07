Mum’s plea for last chance cancer treatment for Slav (17)

A Bettystown mum is making an impassioned plea for help with her teenage son’s cancer treatment, as her family is quickly running out of options.

Nadia Vavro is once again raising funds for a new form of treatment for her son Slav (17), who has been suffering with a very rare type of cancer, stage IV Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, for the past four years.

The treatment – cytokine-induced killer (CIK) cells – is only available in a private clinic, and the necessary three rounds of treatment, each of €56,200, which is €168,600 together.

"We have raised enough money to pay the deposit to begin this week, but that has cleared out our fund, and for the treatment to be effective, it needs to be continuous, so we desperately need to raise more money.”

Slav just celebrated his 17th birthday on Monday, and has returned to school in Gormanston College for the first time in almost four years.

"The last thing I want to do is ask for more money – there is so much hardship going on in the world at the moment – but I will never give up on Slav and this treatment might be our last chance, as we have not many options left,” says Nadia, who is married to Vlad, and has two other children Michaela (27) and 19-year-old Vlad.

"Slav has been getting chemo and oxygen therapy for four years without a break, and people say I am strong, but I’m really not, I just don’t have any other choice.”

Umbilical cord blood cytokine-induced killer cells are derived from the umbilical cord, representing immunotherapy that is considered an effective therapeutic option for treating malignancies and cancers.

“We believe this treatment will have a significant impact on Slav’s well-being because his own Natural Killer cells have been in deficit for the past four years, so this treatment was recommended to us by a couple of doctors,” explains Nadia. “The chemo is not working very well, and this is a private treatment so sadly not available through the HSE, but it looks like the most promising treatment for Slav as his bone marrow is badly damaged from cancer.”

Slav is still fighting Stage IV cancer, with painful tumours currently close to his spine, as well as in the bones and tissues near his shoulder, foot and cheek.

"He has just returned to school but is finding it very hard after four years away and is not really strong enough to be in classes,” says Nadia, her voice cracking with emotion. “He was only in school once last week, as he was in so much pain, and must repeat 5th year next year.”

She says the support she has received in the past four years has been incredible, but it is still a very lonely journey.

"It’s only me taking care of him, with help from my husband, and honestly, I don't want people to think I’m complaining, but it’s exhausting,” she says. “We are so grateful to everyone for their help, and if people can’t donate, if they could even spread the word that would be great, as we can’t start this treatment if we can’t complete the three rounds of eight weeks each time, at € 7000 a week, which brings us to €168.600 altogether. Price can also change and there might be other additional medical expenses.”

If you would like to donate to the treatment, it is Go Fund Me Saving Slav on

https://www.gofundme.com/f/saving-slav.