Mulligan’s Corner House in Omeath celebrates 70 years in business

There was no on-line shopping or package holidays back in 1952 when Paddy and Mary Mulligan opened their corner shop in Omeath on July 4th – just in time for the busy 'twelfth fortnight'.

The shop, which has changed little down the years, has become a landmark in the north Louth village, not just for its traditional shop front but as a place where time has seemingly stood still.

Mulligan’s Corner House remains at the heart of community life in Omeath, and the family invited friends and neighbours to join their celebrations marking 70 years in business on Monday.

Their parents lived Newry, and Paddy, who worked on family’s stall in Newry Market, spotted a business opportunity as Omeath was thriving seaside resort.

As well as establishing the business, Paddy and Mary had fourteen children, all of whom worked in the some at some stage of their lives. Sadly Aidan and Micheal have passed away in recent years.

At one stage, the shop, which had its own photographic department where people could get their holiday snaps developed, had twenty people working to serve all the customers.

The shop has survived difficult times, including the recent Covid pandemic, and the family are justly proud of its place in the community.

“It’s a huge celebration,” said Frances, who continues to work in the shop with her brother Patrick and sister Pauline.

While she insisted that it was ‘business as usual” and “a normal shop day”, the distinctive shop was done up for the occasions, and customers and well-wishers treated to tea and cake.

“We appreciate the occasion for what it is,” says Frances.

Her parents had established the shop when Omeath was the Irish Blackpool for a time in the 1960s and 1970s, with tourist numbers boosted by those from the North.

Day-trippers and holiday-makers flocked to the village, enjoying donkey rides on the promenade while jaunting cars brought passengers from the village to Calvery.

They arrived by boat from Warrenoint and by bus from further afield, with the holiday-makers staying in local hotels, B&Bs and caravans parks.

There’s still a caravan in the village, and Mulligan’s remains the go-to place for children in search of fishing nets, buckets and spades and, of course, ice-cream.

The advent of cheap package holidays and flights made Omeath less attractive in the 1980s and 1990s, but it enjoyed a brief reprieve with the opening of the Tain Holiday Village.

While that closed some years ago, the opening of the Carlingford to Omeath Greenway has brought a new generation of visitors to the village.

These visitors are fascinated as they step over the threshold into Mulligan's Corner House, where time seems to have stood still but business still thrives.

It would be easier to say what Mulligan doesn’t stock than what it does as the shelves are laden with toys, Irish souvenirs, cards, sweets, jewellery, watches, musical instruments , ornaments, giftware, and household essentials.

While many family-run businesses around the country failed to reopen after the pandemic, Mulligan’s remains very much at the centre of life in Omeath as was witnessed by the amount of well-wishers dropping into the shop on Monday.