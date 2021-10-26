Muirne retires after 38 years teaching in St Joseph’s NS

Teacher, Muirne Lawlor on her last day of working after 38 years of service in St. Joseph's National School. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

“It was a joy,” says teacher Muirne Lawlor of the 38 years teaching in St Joseph’s N.S.

The Dundalk native put away her pens and books for the last time on Friday as she left the school where she had spent her entire teaching career.

During that time she taught all classes, was a resource teacher for maths, served as assistant principal, and in recent years took on the role of home school community liaison teacher.

She will, however, best remembered for her work with the school choir which she founded.

The choir had the honour of performing for the visit of President Bill Clinton and his wife Hilary to Dundalk in 2000.

They also worked with Dundalk singer/songwriter Liam Reilly, recording a specially commissioned song, ’Another Christmas Morn’, first in 1991 and subsequently in 2012.

The school choir also sang at Muirne’s wedding when she got married to Joe in 1989. They have three children, Ben, Tom and Eleanor and one grand-daughter, Lily.

‘Singing with the school choir did me as much good as it did the pupils,” she says. “It brought joy into my life and I later became friends on Facebook with some of the children who were in the choir as they grew up. It was a different way of getting to know the pupils out side of the classroom and was really something special.”

Muirne’s love of music go back to her childhood. After attending the Friary Girls School and St Louis Secondary School, she studied music and German in UCD and then qualified as a primary teacher in St Patrick’s Teaching Training College, Drumcondra.

She got her first and only teaching job in St Joseph’s in September 1983.

‘I loved it here so I never thought of moving anywhere else. It was a privilege to work here.”

She took on the role of home school community liaison teacher in recent years.

While the pandemic proved a challenge to all schools, she says her role meant that she was able to keep in contact with the parents and help them through a difficult time.

“It was a touch time for everyone but we made the best of it.”

She was delighted to be able to return to the school when restrictions allowed and enjoyed the send-off held in her honour on Friday.

"It was lovely and I have to admit I felt quite emotional watching the video which was made for the occasion.”

Muirne is now looking forward to spending more time with her family and travelling.



