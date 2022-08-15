Moya (7) goes for the chop in aid of RNLI and Gary Kelly Centre

Seven year old Moya Flanagan is one inspirational young lady. The little Bellewstown girl has just raised an incredible €2,000 from cutting her luscious long locks, the proceeds being split evenly between the Clogherhead RNLI and the Gary Kelly Cancer Centre.

"Moya has always had lots of hair, which grows very quickly, so I suggested that she could donate her hair to the Rapunzel Foundation,” explains her mum Bridget Flanagan Howard. “So last year, she had her long locks cut off and donated them to this great cause.”

And if that wasn’t enough, in doing so she also raised an enormous €2,000!

She then decided to donate €1,000 of this to the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre and the remaining €1,000 to Clogherhead RNLI.

"It was lovely to meet Moya and her family at the station recently and we send them heartfelt thanks for thinking of us and helping our volunteers to save lives at sea,” said RNLI PRO Robin Barnes.

The Rapunzel Foundation helps those who are living with hair loss and alopecia. For this charity, your chopped hair will have to be at least 14 inches long, with no chemicals having touched your hair in the past five years.

The Gary Kelly Cancer a support centre for people living with cancer, their families and thoses who care for them. The centre offers holistic and complementary therapies, education and psychological support which is nowadays regarded as part of standard support for people with cancer.

"We have spent most summers in Clogherhead so we have a great connection to is, and we know the amazing work the lifeboat crews do to keep people safe,” says Bridget, who is married to Richard.

"We are so grateful to everyone who donated and Moya loves her cool new bob now, especially in this weather!”