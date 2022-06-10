Moving tales from the children of Chernobyl at weekend exhibition

At the opening of the exhibition in Drogheda were Robert Murray of Drogheda Chamber, Dr. Maura Milner, Adi Roche, H. E. Larysa Gerasko Ukranian Ambassador to Ireland, Isobel Sanroma, Maryna Odolska and Mayor James Byrne.

It is a dream come true for Isobel Sanroma to see the artwork of the children of Chernobyl displayed for the town to see over the weekend.

The pop-up exhibition ‘Chernobyl through the Eyes of her Children’ is open to the public in the old Methodist Church, Laurence Street, Drogheda on Friday June 20th until 5pm, Saturday June 11th (12-5pm) and Sunday June 12th (12-5pm).

During a humanitarian visit in September 1996 Isobel visited a rural primary school near Chernobyl where children had been resettled from the Exclusion Zone. Teachers in that school asked their 5th and 6th grade students to illustrate through art how the explosion affected them. The beautiful and moving art they produced and gifted to Isobel captures the children’s feelings and imagination, and have never been seen before, as Isobel minded them carefully in her attic.

At a special launch on Thursday night, Isobel was joined by a her great friend, activist and CEO of Chernobyl Children's Project International Adi Roche. Also present at the opening of the exhibition were H. E. Larysa Gerasko Ukranian Ambassador to Ireland, Ukrainian singer Maryna Odolska, Robert Murray of Drogheda Chamber, Dr. Maura Milner and Mayor James Byrne, along with other dignitaries and invited guests.

"I am so happy to be here and you know I feel with this that I am bringing to life the story of the children who are displaced today,” said Isobel speaking at the launch. “It’s almost like history is repeating itself now, and we could never believe it would happen again, yet here we are.”

Isobel has been a tireless worker in raising funds for the children of Belarus, who were horrendously affected by the Chernobyl disaster of April 1986.

She has raised thousands, as well as hosted orphan Natasha Huenchko for over two decades, and on one of many trips to the beleaguered region, was gifted the selection of drawings which were on display.

"These are the stories of the children who were moved following the accident in Chernobyl, and now we are seeing little children running to catch trains clutching their cats, and one of the drawings here is of a child’s cat which had to be destroyed in 1986, and I thought history is repeating itself, we have to do something.”

She said she was honoured to have Adi Roche launch the exhibition.

"We are great pals and it is fantastic to have her here, as she has done so much for the cause for decades,” says Isobel, emotion in her voice. “She has reminded us here that Chernobyl is once again leaking and we as a society have a responsibility to do something.”

Music was provided by local composer Michael Holohan, and Sean Tester proved his voice is not only splendid for singing but also as an amiable Master of Ceremonies.

A cheque for a remarkable €7,000 raised from Isobel’s annual charity swim and other events was presented to the Chernobyl Children's Project International.

People are invited to pop in and see the moving exhibition over the weekend.