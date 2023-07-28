Moving funeral service a magnificent tribute to a late, great Louth man Seamus Brannigan

Drogheda Male Voice Choir sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at graveside

Many great characters have emerged from the Pearse Park area of Drogheda who went on to establish themselves in all walks of life, whether it was in commercial/show business, musical entertainment, in local, national or indeed as in some cases, international places. One such person was Seamus Branigan who, throughout his early days of growing up with his siblings in Pearse Park all those years ago, engaged in the simple activities of the time, which greatly amused and entertained the young people of his generation. Their main activities involved sport and show business, in various forms, and this pre-occupied their young lives when there was no lack of outlets in which they could express themselves in either capacity.

Seamus Branigan was born into a renowned and respected family and music was something which was encouraged in their household. ‘Sing songs’ were a regular feature and quite frequently they were joined by friends and neighbours who delighted in taking part in the musical interludes encouraged by the Branigan parents who supported their children in all aspects of their lives. It was little wonder then, as life progressed, each of them became entertainers. They were to become seriously involved in several spheres of musical entertainment and productions in the town of Drogheda.

The Branigan brothers continued to perform, individually and collectively, for many years but, it was Seamus who was last to grace the stage with the Drogheda Male Voice Choir until recently, when he decided to bring to an end over seventy years of dancing, performing and singing on the stage. However, his love of the DMVC remained and he still visited the odd practice session where he continued to meet his beloved fellow lifelong choristers. Another feature of his life was to join his choral friends on Wednesday mornings for a breakfast chat to keep himself informed of all choral happenings. Alas, his ability to continue to do this was curtailed when health issues intervened.

Seamus Branigans’ onstage performing talent revealed itself at an early age when he developed a love for Irish Dancing, in which he became successful and won many honours. This indeed was the springboard to his stage performing ability because, for the next seventy years he went on to accomplish himself in all sorts of variety and musical entertainment which involved, Parish Nights, Tops Of The Town, Pantomimes, Musicals, singing with The Branigan Brothers, the St Peter’s Boys Church, Mixed and Male Voice Choirs before completing his long association performing for the public with the Drogheda Male Voice Choir.

In a town, which is renowned for being among the best in the country in producing great characters and entertainers, Seamus Branigan was right up there with the best of them in all spheres of stage performance. He could do musical comedy, had a beautiful tenor voice, trip the ‘light fantastic’ and played prolific parts in musicals, pantomimes & choirs for over seventy years.

He liked nothing more than to reminisce and regale in telling stories of those with whom he took part in show business activities over the years and who were so prominent in all of his past musical exploits. He particularly had a special relationship with the late Jimmy Fagan, both in his capacity as a Fitter in Irish Cement, where he was a work colleague, and taking part in the Pantomimes with the legendary Drogheda Pantomime Producer.

Throughout his long life he provided nothing but joy and entertainment to the public and his many friends.

Whilst his love of all things musical and, particularly the Drogheda Male Voice Choir, remained until the end, this was only surpassed by the devoted love he had for his beloved wife Ann and his cherished family. They, in turn, reciprocated his love with tremendous devotion and dedication right until he passed away peacefully on Sunday the 23rd of July last.

His funeral service on Thursday last was a magnificent tribute to his life and his lifelong choral friends, along with those he had welcomed into the Drogheda Male Voice Choir, escorted him into the church with a beautiful rendition of “Conquest Of Paradise” before going on to enhance the liturgy with some magnificent choral responses. They were also joined by Seamus’s granddaughter, Sinead, who gave an evocative rendering of; “Jealous of the Angels”. The Mass, which was poignantly and solemnly celebrated by Drogheda Male Voice Choir member, Fr Ciprian Solomon, who also added his nice moments of humorous remembrances’ with Seamus, was befitting a person who epitomised all that is good and decent in life, who contributed so much, on and off the stage, to his beloved town of Drogheda.

Finally, and in a last fitting tribute, the Drogheda Male Voice Choir bade farewell at Seamus Branigan’s grave with a rendition of; “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.