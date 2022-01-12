Mount Avenue roadworks ‘vital’ in new development

Plans for a major new housing development set to create 93 homes at Mount Avenue were debated by councillors at a Dundalk Municipal District meeting last week.

Cllr. John Reilly asked about the timeframe for improvements to Mount Avenue, saying that it is “currently in a deplorable condition” and is used as a shortcut between the Carrick Road and the Castleblayney Road.

"It’s not fit for traffic, and there are regular traffic jams on it. There are no footpaths for walkers, and it is generally very unsafe for road users.

"So my question is are we going to put more houses on it before we have the proper infrastructure in place?”

He said he was in favour of new houses, but it was the timeline for upgrades to the road infrastructure he would like to know more on.

Cllr. Marianne Butler said there were “inconsistencies in submission made by a number of people.”

She said there were some instances of planning conditions being put on developers, who would not be able to have any houses occupied until roads were completed, and queried if this was something which could be done in this case.

Cllr. Butler also asked if they would be able to put a speed limit within this development, to 30kph, as it is going to be a mixed development of older people and younger people.

Cllr. Sean Kelly agreed said it would be a good idea to keep the speed limit at 30kph. He also added that all necessary infrastructure should be in place before people move in, and sought reassurances on this. He said this was the main concern for everyone in the area.

Director of Service Frank Pentony told the meeting that the council has already submitted costings and tender documents to the department for the delivery of the roadway. He said they had given verbal approval, and had hoped to go to tender on the scheme by the end of the month.

He added that it was expected that the roadway would be “substantially in place” before the houses would be ready for occupation.

The Director said he was unsure if the speed limit could be set yet, as it would need to be done via a bye-law when the road is built.