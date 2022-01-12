Louth

Mount Avenue roadworks ‘vital’ in new development

Cllr Marianne Butler.

Plans for a major new housing development set to create 93 homes at Mount Avenue were debated by councillors at a Dundalk Municipal District meeting last week.

Cllr. John Reilly asked about the timeframe for improvements to Mount Avenue, saying that it is “currently in a deplorable condition” and is used as a shortcut between the Carrick Road and the Castleblayney Road.

