Motorists urged to slow down as accidents on rural roads account for majority of road deaths

Motorists are being urged to slow down ahead of the October bank holiday weekend as gardai and the Road Safety Authority expressed alarm at the number of deaths on the country’s rural roads.

A total of 113 people have died on Irish roads so far this year – with almost 4 out of 5 (78%) of these fatalities occurring on rural roads.

Gardai warned that they will be enforcing the national speed limit on ‘Slow Down Day’ over the 24 hour period 7am on Thursday morning to 7am on Friday morning.

The aim of "Slow Down Day”, which takes place in the run up to the October Bank Holiday weekend, is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and to encourage them to drive within the speed limit.

International research has estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Slow Down Day’ and the October Bank Holiday appeal, Superintendent Thomas Murphy, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said that “there are some drivers who ignore our speed limits and put themselves and others at risk. This is especially true on rural roads which are often narrow, and where bends and corners restrict a driver’s vision. There are no margins for error on these roads which is why drivers need to slow down when using them.”

Motorists are also being urged to take extra care over the Bank Holiday Weekend as the clocks go back.

Five people have been killed and 59 people seriously injured in October Bank Holiday collisions between 2016-2020.

Mr Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority said: "With clocks going back this weekend, motorists also need to be mindful that the visibility of vulnerable road users on our roads will be reduced. Motorists need to take care and remember that they are sharing the road with pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists who can be difficult to see in poor lighting or in darkness. Cyclists and pedestrians can increase their visibility on the roads by wearing reflective clothing. In dark clothing, a pedestrian or cyclist is only likely to be visible 30 metres away, in low beam headlights. By wearing something reflective they become visible at 150 metres away, the length of a football pitch.”