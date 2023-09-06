A motorist was detecting travelling at 161km/h at Philipstown, Co Louth

Gardai detected a motorist travelling at 161km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N53 Philipstown, Co Louth during the National Slow Down day which took place over a 24 hour period from 7am on Monday September 4 .

The nationwide operation was launched in response to the large number of fatal road traffic accidents in recent weeks.

Between the hours of 7am and 9pm on Monday, GoSafe checked the speed of 142,796 vehicles and detected 310 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads