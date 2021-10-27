Motorist caught speeding at 155km per hour in Louth

Gardai detected a motorist travelling at 155Km/h in a 120Km/h zone in Louth during the 24 hour national ‘Slow Down’ enforcement operation over the 24 hour period on October 21st and 22nd.

The driver was one of 419 found to be breaking the speed limit during the operation which saw the gardai check 192,333 vehicles across the country.

The operation was held ahead of the bank holiday weekend, with motorists being reminded to take care as the clocks go back.

An Garda Síochána, GoSafe and the Road Safety Authority continue to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding and urge all drivers to Slow Down, drive carefully and always abide by the speed limits.

"Over recent decades we have made significant progression as a society in terms of our behaviour on the roads and I would like to thank the vast majority of drivers we encountered during this operation who drove safely and within the relevant speed limits,” said Superintendent Tom Murphy, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau.

Speed is the main contributing factor in many of the crashes on our roads, which all too often devastatingly result in the loss of lives of our neighbours, friends, members of our communities and our loved ones. This needless loss must stop. Unfortunately there are still a number who continue to break the law and drive excessively, An Garda Síochána will continue to focus our enforcement efforts on these motorists as we strive to reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on our roads.”