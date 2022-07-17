Motorcyclist dies after single vehicle collision on Cooley peninsula

A man in his sixties has died following an accident on the R173 road between Carlingford and Omeath this afternoon.

The single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle occurred around 3.30pm and gardai and emergency services attended at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Louth County Hospital Dundalk where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.