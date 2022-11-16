Motorcyclist (29) killed in north Louth crash

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died following a collision with a tractor in north Louth on Sunday last.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene on the R173 Drumullagh, Omeath, at around 3.45pm.

The male motorcyclist was fatally injured as a result of the collision and was removed from the scene to the mortuary in The Louth County Hospital, Dundalk, where a post mortem is expected to take place.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R173 at Drumullagh between 3.30p.m. and 4p.m. are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.