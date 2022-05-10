Motor industry continues post pandemic growth

There was a 4% increase in the number of new car registrations in Louth this year, according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motoring Industry (SIMI).

The figures for the year to date show 1,389 new car registrations in Louth, compared to 1,335 in the same period last year.

Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with a combined market share now of 44.63% across the country. Despite a large decrease in market share for internal combustion engine type vehicles, petrol remains dominant 27.4%, with Diesel accounting for 25.83%, Hybrid 24.56%, Electric 12.51%.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI said “While new car sales are up 41% on March last year and up 4% year to date, they still remain 22% behind that of pre-COVID (2019) levels. Commercial vehicles registrations for both the heavy and light sectors are down for March and year to date. There is strong demand for new and used cars among consumers, although supply continues to remain a major challenge for the industry, while the hire drive market continues to be well below pre-pandemic levels."

He added that the Electric Vehicle market continues to grow, with the first quarter of this year seeing over 10,000 new EVs (BEV and PHEV combined) registered across the country, almost double the amount for Q1 2021.

"This acceleration in EV sales is down to both the increase in the number of models now available for sale, and the SEAI Grants supporting their purchase. We welcome the Government's publication of their draft Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2025. It is vital that Ireland delivers a modern agile charging infrastructure that keeps pace with both the increasing number of EVs and the ongoing improvements in charging technologies. By doing this, we can work together to build consumer confidence in the EV project.”