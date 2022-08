Louth County Council has refused Kevin Woods retention permission for a motor home park, 2 ancillary outbuildings and associated site development works, at Ghan Road, Carlingford.

Significant further information received on 14 July 2022 which provides for, inter alia, a reduction in the number of pitches on site from 11 to 8.

Elsewhere, Lenny Morgan has been refused retention permission for a mobile home and all associated site development works, at Cornamucklagh, Omeath.