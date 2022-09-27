Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mother of special needs pupil (5) at wits end over school bus experience

Expand

Close

droghedaindependent

Niamh McGovern

A frustrated parent of two primary school children with special needs has spoken about the ‘distressing’ experience of accessing a school bus place for her five-year-old daughter.

Rosanna Phelan is optimistic that the issue will finally be resolved this week, however, for the past four weeks she has been forced to drive her daughter Holly to school and back on a daily basis, while her son Conor (8) has travelled by bus.

Privacy