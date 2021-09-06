Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 21°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Most people living here are ordinary decent people’

John Connolly. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Rubbish dumped in Muirhevnamor. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Close

John Connolly. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

John Connolly. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Rubbish dumped in Muirhevnamor. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Rubbish dumped in Muirhevnamor. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

/

John Connolly. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Louth

Margaret Roddy

“Look at that!” says community activist John Connolly as he points down an alleyway across the road from the Ait na Daoine community project in Muirhevnamor.

A mattress, a yellow armchair, a couple of broken prams and other bits and pieces of rubbish have been dumped in an open space at the back of houses.

It’s symbolic of the problems facing this large local authority housing estate, where drug dealing is casting a blight on the lives of the people who live there.

Most Watched

Privacy