“Look at that!” says community activist John Connolly as he points down an alleyway across the road from the Ait na Daoine community project in Muirhevnamor.

A mattress, a yellow armchair, a couple of broken prams and other bits and pieces of rubbish have been dumped in an open space at the back of houses.

It’s symbolic of the problems facing this large local authority housing estate, where drug dealing is casting a blight on the lives of the people who live there.

“Most people living here are ordinary decent people and we’re working with them to help make their lives better,” he says.

Ait na Daoine was recently allocated €201,867 funding from the International Fund for Ireland. It’s testament to the work the group is doing to improve the quality of life for people in the local community and in building links with cross-border cross-community groups in Northern Ireland.

“Our aim is to improve of the quality of life of the people who live in the greater Muirhevnamor area,” says John.

“We can do that by helping families with schooling and education, with issues around drugs, policing and parenting.”

There are a number of drug dealers living in the estate and in an area were poverty and unemployment have been a problem for decades, it’s easy for young people to made a wrong decision.

It’s all too easy for them to amass drug debts which leave them vulnerable to being physically threatened, to having their homes damaged and family members threatened.

The threats often materialise with assaults and arson attacks and parents being forced to pay the debts incurred by their teenagers and adult children.

“There are people living here who are brought down to the Post Office every Monday and made hand over their money,” John says.

He says that the workers at Ait na Daoine will refer people to the gardai and while they often don’t want to make a statement, they can tell the gardai that people are coming to their door and threatening them.

“We tell young people that they don’t want to be taking drugs and warn them about what happens if they get into debt to drug dealers. Drug debt can escalate like hire purchase but with a huge cost.”

There have, he says, been times when they’ve had to help young people get out of the area into a safe place where the drug dealers can’t reach them.

“We get referrals from different agencies and the work takes me all around town.”

While initiatives such as the Invictus Project for young men can help prevent young people from getting involved in drugs in the first place, John believes that a stricter approach is needed against those making a financial benefit from drug-dealing.

Drug dealing is being carried on in plain sight, he says.

‘We need to come down tough of these people. We need more gardai on the street. We need the courts to impose proper sentences on those convicted of drug dealing so people know that if they’re caught they’re going to prison for years, not months.”

“We tell young people that it’s easier to stay out of trouble than to get out of trouble.

“We try to build up relationships with them so that they don’t get involved in criminality. Once someone gets involved, it can spiral out of control very quickly.”

“We’ve had pipe bombs, houses set attacked, houses set on fire. If this becomes normalised, then there is a certain amount of trauma coming from living in an area where this is going on.”

John hastens to add that it’s a minority who are involved in criminal behaviour.

“The vast majority of people in Muirhevnamor are good decent people. We’ve got some great facilities, the football club, the boxing club, the community centre.

“We have loads of good stuff but it’s still difficult to get ahead when drug dealers can get a grip on people.”

The drug feud in Drogheda had spilled over in Dundalk, he says.

“This area will become like any other areas where drugs prevail,” he warns.

“Dundalk is just a couple of years behind Dublin. Whatever is happening in Dublin will come to the streets of Dundalk. That’s inevitable unless it’s stopped”

He points out that €600,000 worth of benzodiazepines was seized a couple of weeks ago in Dundalk.

“A few years ago, nobody would have believed you if you said that would happen here but it’s happening. Things always get worse, they never get better unless there’s some intervention We will get the same stuff that’s happening in Dublin coming to Dundalk.”

There are, he continues, “threads of poverty running through all of this.

This kind of activity is less visible and less impactful in more affluent areas. It’s not to say that people there don’t take drugs. They do but they’ve ot the support of credit cards so they don’t suffer the problems because of drug debts.

“Round here if someone owes €500 they will end up getting their windows smashed or someone gets beaten or a house gets set on fire because they can’t pay the money.”

He says that those who incur drug debts usually end up paying, one way or another.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone is shot.” he warns.

He believes that all the political parties need to involved in finding a solution to the problem.

“Everyone knows who the drug dealers are. They should be hit hard so that people know that if they get involved in something like that they will go to jail for a long time.”

“A lot of people these people who sell drugs have made a bad decision because of poverty. It needs to be highlighted that this is not a good choice and that they won’t get away with it.”

He says the longer the situation is allowed to continue, there is the danger that it will become normalised.

“I know people who were nice caring people who got mixed up in drugs because they needed money, there was a communion or confirmation coming up and the got paid for it.

“We need to be able to bring people outside of society back in We need to be able to provide jobs for people with supported employment, give them access to financial institutions so they get a home. This is what they did in Portugal and the drug crime rate has dropped dramatically.”

”We need more community gardai so that they can built up relationships with young people, so that the only time they encounter the gardai isn’t when they are being stopped and searched.”

Notwithstanding the problems facing not just the Muirhevnamor area, but the whole town, John says they try to stay positive.

“We try to keep people out of trouble. We tell the teenagers and young people to think about their behaviour and their company.”

“For the people we’ve engaged with, we’ve been extremely successful in keeping them safe and getting them over those few years when they are vulnerable.