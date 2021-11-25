More reasons to Look for Louth

Shop Local, Search Local, Support Local: Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council Cllr. Pio Smith, accompanied by Riona McCoy and Thomas McEvoy of Louth’s Local Enterprise Office, are encouraging everyone to #LookforLouth this Christmas. Shop in your local town or village and visit www.localenterprise.ie/louth for loads of great ideas.

“Christmas is coming. Now is the time to find the perfect gifts for the special people in your life. And you can make that gift extra special by shopping local.”

So said Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr. Pio Smith, as he this week invited everybody to Look for Louth this Christmas.

“We’ve got so many incredible small businesses, across the county, creating and producing wonderful gifts. Just take a look around your local town or village to see what’s on offer. You’ll be delighted by the amazing selection.”

“And you’ll feel good when you Look for Louth, knowing that you’re keeping small businesses trading and local people employed. Think about it, local businesses employ your friends, your neighbours, your cousins, your brothers, sisters, parents, and wider community. It really makes a difference when you choose to shop local” explains Thomas McEvoy, Louth County Council’s Head of Enterprise.

“Look For Louth encourages everyone to add the word “Louth” or the name of your local town or village to your online search. This helps you to find out whether the gift or product you’re looking for is available locally before ordering from abroad. Once you’ve found the gift you’re looking for you can shop in person or order it online.”

It’s hoped people will turn away from online shopping giants and support local economy as much as possible.

“Our role at the Local Enterprise Office Louth is to support the development of small businesses across the county,” Riona McCoy of Local Enterprise Office Louth continued. “And that’s why we’re encouraging everyone to visit www.localenterprise.ie/Louth to start your Christmas shopping. You’ll find a huge selection of local shops, gifts, crafts, home, garden, food, fashion and so much more, all of whom are local.”

There’s also an extra incentive to keep your shopping in the wee county this year, as there is a top prize on offer for the best social media post using the slogam Look for Louth.

“We’re urging everyone not to miss the chance to win a €250 Shop Local voucher in our #LookforLouth competition, launching on December 3rd,” adds Riona. “Follow Local Enterprise Office Louth on social media for more information and remember to keep it Louth this Christmas.”