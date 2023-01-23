More protests at Our Lady of Lourdes to highlight ED issues

Clodagh DeRoiste representing the people of Navan speaking at the Protest against the state of the health system in Ireland at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Imelda Munster TD at the Protest against the state of the health system in Ireland at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Maura Gray, Valerie Dunne and Annette Loughran at the Protest against the state of the health system in Ireland at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Protest against the state of the health system in Ireland at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

A small, but hardy bunch of protesters gathered for a second time at the gates of Our Lady of Lourdes hospital, Drogheda, to once again highlight some of the serious issues dogging the busy Emergency Department and hospital facility serving the North East, as well as across the country.

It was part of a nationwide Day of Action, which saw 18 protests take place in total. Co-ordinated protests happened in Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, Limerick University Hospital, Cork University Hospital, Kerry University Hospital, Galway hospital, Mayo General Hospital, Sligo University Hospital, Letterkenny University Hospital, Causeway Coast, Colraine, Craigavon Hospital, Daisy Hill Hospital, Monaghan Hospital, Cavan Hospital, Mullingar Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Naas Hospital & Wexford General Hospital.

The Drogheda event was led by former Drogheda councillor Michael O’Dowd of The Drogheda Hospital Campaign, who is also the local spokesman for Aontú, and he is hoping the campaign can gain more momentum and support in the coming weeks,

“We have now formed a working committee for the Hospital Campaign and intend to keep a watching brief on developments in Our Lady of Lourdes,” he told the Drogheda Independent.

“A petition has commenced calling for world class A&E facilities for Drogheda and its growing population. To date 400 people have signed and the target is 1000 at which stage we will seek a meeting with the HSE”.

Mr O’Dowd was joined on the day by Sinn Fein Deputies Imelda Munster and Ruairí Ó Murchú who also addressed the assemble.

Clodagh DeRoiste representing the people of Navan, also spoke about against the state of the health system in Ireland

“Most severely affected (by overcrowding) are the elderly, who have adverse outcomes with prolonged stay on trolleys including confusion, early onset of muscle mass deterioration and incontinence,” said Michael O’Dowd.

“It's tragic that is allowed to continue while the state is awash with tax revenues”.

Hundreds of people turned out around the country to support the national day of action.

“One we can all be sure of is, one day we will need a ED. People are incredibly angry and frustrated that the old and the sick have been treated horrendously,” said Peadar Tóibin TD, leader of Aontú.

The experience of so many has been massively damaged by the lack of capacity is the ED system. Much of this damage has been caused by the policy of closing EDs, beds and the lack of provision of doctors, nurses and consultants. The policy of service closure is still in place in Navan ED.”

A further public meeting in support of the Lourdes hospital will be held in early Spring, but this time in the centre of Drogheda.