More ‘heartbreaking’ vandalism as bridge flower boxes destroyed on Drogheda’s Bridge of Peace

Just days after Louth County Council had to remove four trees from St Dominic’s Park after they were vandalised and broken, several of the flower baskets on the Bridge of Peace have also been destroyed.

Council workers were greeted with the disappointing sight first thing Wednesday morning as they started their usual rounds of watering the beautiful displays.

"it absolutely broke our hearts when we saw it first thing, especially the man who looks after all the flowers around the town,” says council worker Patrick Hanratty. “He goes around all the boxes from 5,30am every morning to water them and to see them thrown all over the place, well its is just unbelievable to think someone would do that.”

He says the staff sometimes feel they are fighting a losing battle with keeping the town looking well.

"We do our best with the staff we have, and I spent a few days last week painting over the graffiti in the lane beside the Highlanes Gallery, which is hit every weekend, and even the handrails were vandalised,” he explains. “We are trying to catch these people on social media – especially whoever tags themselves ‘Hobo’, but it is impossible.”

The latest spate of vandalism comes in the wake of the four young trees which were broken in St Dominic’s Park.

The incident occurred after a large gathering of youths in the park – which is within sight of the local garda station – on Saturday night.

"There was clearly a very big party in the park on Saturday night, as we had to clear up cans, barbeques, litter and that’s when we discovered the trees were broken," adds Patrick. “These people clearly have no fear as they are practically in front of the garda station and know they can get away with it.”