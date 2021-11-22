Money back bottles and cans scheme planned

North Louth Senator, Erin McGreehan has welcomed the introduction of a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in Ireland for plastic bottles and aluminium cans, however, she has expressed disappointment that glass bottles have not been included in the scheme.

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, has signed the legislative regulations for the scheme, which will come into force next year.

Senator McGreehan commented, “The issue of a Deposit Return Scheme for plastic bottles and aluminium cans is something I have been working towards for a long time. It simply makes sense. It is not a new concept and many people will remember collecting bottles and getting money in return. I certainly have fond memories of it. I am hoping it will also help to change people's attitudes by decreasing the amount of waste we see thrown onto our roads and streets.”

She added: “People will have an incentive to return the bottles and cans and get a return on it. “Personally, though, I am disappointed that glass bottles are not included in this also and I will be advocating that glass will be added to the scheme as soon as possible.”

“The Separate Collection (Deposit Return Scheme) Regulations, Statutory Instrument no, provides the framework within which the Minister may approve a scheme operator. The regulations also set out the obligations that will fall to producers, retailers and return point operators under the scheme.”

She explained that the introduction of a DRS scheme will assist in reducing single use plastics, and help the country to meet EU targets and promote a wider circular economy.

“A DRS is a system used to incentivise consumers to return their empty beverage containers for recycling or reuse. The DRS being introduced in Ireland is focused on plastic bottles and aluminium cans, to ensure that more of these are captured for recycling and to avoid these being discarded as litter.”

The scheme is expected to become operational across the country by summer of 2022.