Mona’s Red Army take home four world titles and a host of medals

The under 11s mixed ceili group from Scoil Rince Mona Ni Rodaigh who were runners-up at the World Irish Dance Championships in Belfast

Scoil Rince Móna Ní Rodaigh are delighted to bring home a phenomenal four World titles from the 50th World Irish Dance Championships held in Belfast over Easter. Once again cementing their status as one of the finest dancing schools in the world with six World ‘Globes’, 92 medals and a whole army of very happy dancers.

Dozens of Dundalk’s finest dancers from Mona’s ‘Red Army’ took to the stage at the Waterfront Hall ,with twenty-two solo qualifiers and nine ceili teams competing throughout the eight-day event.

The school’s youngest competitors started the week off in style winning the U11 girls céili competition and taking 2nd in the mixed céili. The solo dancers then brought their ‘A’ game with solo world medals for Ceallach Mackin, Sadhbh Convery, Oisin Lennon, Katie Lennon, Orna Colton and Gareth O’Connor – who was pipped at the post and placed an incredible 2nd place on his 21st birthday.

“Simply qualifying to participate in this event is, in itself, a superb achievement, but to win a ‘world medal’ is the ultimate goal and I’m so proud of these dancers for pushing so hard during the last couple of years to maintain their standard of dancing” says Dearbhla Lennon, one of the school’s teachers. “It just goes to show that hard work really does pay off!”

As the week progressed the successes just kept coming with the under 13 girls taking an admirable 6th place in an international field of competitors. The Under 16s were next with the mixed Ceili being crowned World Champions on Holy Thursday and the girls team placing 6th against a huge field of teams.

More success for solo dancers then with ‘finalist’ medals awarded to Odhran Reel, Layla Kieran, Amy Preston, Simon Clarke, Holly McAlevey, Katie McAlevey, Emma Dunne and Megan Mackin.

“Dancers have to participate in ‘heats’ and must ‘recall’ to make it to the second day of the competition. They must recall again to make it to the final round. We’re beyond thrilled that so many of our soloists had the honour of performing their set dances for the final round. It really is a testament to their dedication and hard work over the previous years and months.” says Dearbhla.

Easter Saturday saw the u19 ladies dance their hearts out to achieve a top 5 finish but perhaps the highlight of the week was on Easter Sunday when the Senior Ladies were crowned World Champions and a short while later the school secured both 1st and 5th place in the Senior Mixed- two stunning ceili competitions.

An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha (the largest Irish dance governing body) celebrated it’s 50th World Championships this year after a 2-year postponement due to Covid. It was also Móna’s 50th World Championships as a teacher, making it a particularly special one this year.

“After two years of extraordinary preparation for this event it was both terrifying and exhilarating to see the dancers get back out there on stage” says Mona. “We’ve all been through the mill but I’m so proud of these young dancers and their resilience. They simply are incredible. Like so many others we worked on Zoom throughout the pandemic but we got some unbelievable support from the community also.

"This time last year our dancers were working outside in the grounds of Na Piarsaigh GFC using shelter on rainy days provided by Pelican Promotions. We are eternally indebted to both Na Piarsaigh andPelican and owe some of our World successes to them as we simply couldn’t have done it without them!”

“I’m also so proud of my daughters Ciara and Dearbhla who did all the work with the ceili teams this year. It was no joke trying to train teams during a pandemic when one or more members was permanently in isolation! We also get great help from Frieda Gray and Geraldine Hughes with our solo dancers- we’re very lucky to have them.

"Our school is really like a big family and we were so grateful throughout the week to have past pupils come and support us, parents help with preparing the dancers for the stage and everyone really pull together to create special memories. It takes a village as they say. Here’s to a year-long celebration as we welcome the globes back to their Dundalk home for the next year!”

Scoil Rince Mona Ni Rodaigh have classes for boys and girls aged 4+ in Dundalk town, Muirhevnamor, Knockbridge & Crossmaglen. Classes are offered for both competitive & non- competitive dancers. See www.monanirodaigh.com for details.