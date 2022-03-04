Mobile home owners unsure if they will receive €200 electricity rebate

Minister Ryan said that his Department is working closely with the RTB on a public information scheme to ensure impacted tenants are aware of the rebate

Questions remain regarding concerns of how residents of multi-occupancy units and full-time residents in mobile homes will access the upcoming €200 upcoming electricity rebate.

Deputy Fergus O’Dowd raised the need for clarity regarding the terms of the scheme with the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, by way of a Parliamentary Question and also contacted the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

Deputy O’Dowd said, “There are a significant number of people living in mobile home parks on a permanent basis, as well as in multi-occupancy units, who are not account holders and instead pay their energy bills directly to landlords and mobile home park operators through private metered arrangements.

In Minister Ryan’s response he stated that operated meters are not installed by ESBN and therefore not regulated by the CRU, not guaranteeing access to the rebate for residents who pay via such meters.

“A process must be put in place to allow these residents to apply for the rebate, and ensure they receive it in full,” said Deputy O’Dowd. “Minister Ryan stated this will be a private matter between residents and operators. This is completely unacceptable and will no doubt leave thousands of vulnerable households unable to access this much needed rebate.

“Minister Ryan said that his Department is working closely with the RTB on a public information scheme to ensure impacted tenants are aware of the rebate. However, the RTB have thus far been unable to provide me with any details of such scheme.

“This is a problem which will impact some of the most vulnerable householders, people who are in most urgent need of the €200 energy relief. We need to ensure the safeguards and proper procedures are in place so that these people feel the full benefit of the rebate.

Deputy O’Dowd has raised concerns directly with the RTB and the CRU, and will continue to press Minister Ryan on this issue.