MMA warrior Ciaran Clarke in ‘peak’ form for SOSAD fundraiser

The lads on top of one of the peaks

MMA warrior Ciaran Clarke is proving to be a battler for a different cause - helping to raise vital funds for SOSAD.

With a group of friends, he took on the Mourne Wall Challenge, climbing to the top of 15 peaks. seven of which are over 700 metres high, in over 14 hours. In total, the task stretched for 30km.

The lads raised over €1.000 as part of the event.

Bellator star and one of the country’s top MAA exponents, Ciaran is well used to tough fights, but admits this was a marathon!

‘I won’t be doing another one for a while,’ he admitted, stating that the legs and upper back were left feeling the pain of it all.

‘Myself and a few mates have been doing a few of these mountain challenges and Nicola Bedford mentioned a fundraiser for SOSAD, so that was our goal for this,’ he stated.

They were up at 5am for the challenge at the foot of the Mournes and by 7.45am were on their way. They got back to the vehicles around 10.30pm that night – pretty tired and pretty sore.

‘I won’t lie, a few of us were not too happy during it, but we got there. It was tough going.’

But he admitted it is great training during the off season and he’d recommend it to anyone.

‘Naturallly, people might not do what we did, but it’s for everyone and you can do it at your own pace. It’s a great day out. It’s like a hobby for us now.’

‘We cannot thank you enough, your perseverance & determination is inspiring,’ SOSAD stated, in thanking the lads

The North Road Pharmacy provided a hamper with electrolytes, carb drinks and proteins bars that kept the crew going.

As for Ciaran, he revealed that he is set for another fight, on November 5 at the 3 Arena but with the present COVID restrictions, doesn't know if spectators will be allowed in.

‘We’ll have to see what happens but the date is set and I hope it can go ahead,’ he remarked.