Mixed-use development granted permission for Francis Street location

The way has been cleared for a mixed-use development, including apartments, in the centre of Dundalk.

Paula Tiernan has received permission from Louth County Council for the demolition of an existing single storey office building in Francis Street and construction of a five-storey mixed use building comprising of 2 retail/office units at ground floor level (level 0) and 18 apartments over four storeys above - 12 one-bed and 6 two-bed (floor levels 1-3 consist of 4 one-bed and 1 two-bed, floor level 4 consists of 3 two-bed apartments), bin storage, cycle parking, pedestrian and vehicular entrances, car parking, site lighting, foul and surface water drainage and all associated site development works.

Significant further information received on 28 July includes design statement, revised plans, sections and elevations, revised site plans, shadow projection drawings/details and associated report; photomontages/3d images of the revised development, details relating to the legal ownership/title and rights of way, details relating to the roads and traffic/car parking management including electric vehicle charging, bicycle parking details and details relating to services including Irish Water confirmation of feasibility and surface water attenuation structures.

Connor Heatley has been granted retention permission for the change of use of existing rear store to bar area and smoking area at J & J McAlester, 65 Bridge Street, Dundalk.

Retention permission granted to Brian Geraghty for alterations to front of existing dwelling including bay window, at 19 Hawthorn Crescent, Bay Estate, Dundalk.

Conal O’Hanlon and Alison Gorham granted permission for a dwelling house and associated site development works, at Commons Road, Dromiskin, Dundalk.

Permission granted to Carrie Keenan for the change of house type to that previously granted under planning ref. no. 21/86, and a domestic garage and associated site development works, at Jenkinstown, Dundalk.

Jordan McNamee has received retention permission sought for a rear extension to an existing dwelling house and associated site development works, at 121 Castletown Road, Dundalk.