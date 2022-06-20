Mixed tears of joy and sorrow as students graduate from ABACAS

Finian Carroll with his parents James and Jean and his sister Ellen at the ABACAS graduation.

Finian Carroll with his teacher Niamh Byrne at the ABACAS graduation in the school on Friday.

Dylan Mooney with his parents Michelle and Mal and his sister Joy at the graduation at ABACAS school on Friday.

Niall Rafferty pictured at his graduation from ABACAS with his parents Ged and Ann, his brother Cian and his Grandparents Owen and Mary.

It was a very emotional day for students and their families, as well as staff, as four graduations fell on the same day last week.

Eoin Hughes, Dylan Mooney, Niall Rafferty and Finian Carroll have all graduated tops of their classes after 12 years in the school and the tissues made more than one appearance throughout the day!

"We’d usually only have one or two graduations per year, but it’s just the way the classes fell that we said goodbye to four of our longest students in one day,” explains Jacinta Walsh from ABACAS. “It was such a special occasion for us all, and very moving, and even though we do this every year, we’re still caught out and are reaching for the Kleenex in minutes!”

The boys’ teachers Ms Niamh Byrne and Ms Maria Eyres made a speech, recalling the wonderful times they had with the students, and how far they came in those years.

"We showed photos of them throughout the years, and I think the parents were quite overwhelmed,” adds Jacinta. “ABACAS has been a solid pillar of the students’ lives, and it was wonderful to mark their achievements.”

After the ceremony, the guests all moved into the Sensory Garden, where they had a lovely buffet lunch from Stockwell Artisan Foods, and a cake from McCloskey’s bakery.

"We won’t be saying good bye to the lads altogether, as they will still attend the summer school and camps,” adds Jacinta. “But they will head on to adult placement in September and we will miss them and wish them the best of luck.”