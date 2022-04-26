Missing! Flossie and Bernard the seagulls take flight from postbox

Flossie and Bernard have flown the nest unwillingly, and need to be returned!

Locals and visitors alike have been charmed in recent years by the delightful yarn-bombing in Drogheda, with the designs have been getting ever more detailed.

However, as with everything when someone does something lovely, there are one or two who want to destroy it, and some of the wonderful creations have gone missing of late.

Eagle-eyed people are being asked to watch out for Flossie and Bernard, two knitted seagulls who are madly in love, and were last seen sharing a bag of chips at the corner of Narrow West Street and Georges Square.

As you can see Bernard is a big Drogs fan.

"They are absolutely unique. They disappeared between Thursday night and Friday afternoon and are sadly missed from their favourite post box,” said one knitter. “If you have any information please speak up. Somebody spent many hours creating them so that they could delight Drawda folk, both young and old.”

They are there for everyone’s enjoyment and take a huge amount of time to make.

Another of the amazing designs was also stolen from the Laurence Gate postbox in recent weeks, but were thankfully found a short time later.

The creators have asked for them to be returned, no questions asked!