Miss Louth scoops the Miss Eco Ireland Sash at the 75th Miss Ireland Final

Maiya, from Drogheda, Co Louth was honoured as Miss Eco-Ireland at the 75th Miss Ireland final.

Maiya won the Miss Eco Ireland title for her fantastic work in promoting sustainability, proving that you can be both chic and climate conscious. The over-riding theme for this years Miss Ireland was ‘Our World Our Future,’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship.

Maiya only wore items she bought second-hand, upcycled or made herself for this year's competition.

Maiya graduated from Drogheda Institute of further education where she studied animal care and is going on to study an integrated masters in Zoology in Bangor University.

Maiya has her own sustainable fashion brand which she created at the age of 10 to promote environmental and economic issues.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland. In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €351,220 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged children with special needs since 1951.

The finalists vying for the coveted crown this year were a highly educated and accomplished group with an eclectic mix of professions and aspirations in fields such as human rights law, medicine, global commerce, corporate law, criminology, cybersecurity, dental nursing, chartered accountancy, international business, performance arts, medicine, psychiatric nursing, economics and politics, marketing and retail innovation, broadcasting, physiology, zoology, biomedical science and social science.

The competition was proudly sponsored by TanOrganic, on Saturday August 20th at a spectacular Diamond Jubilee Ceremony at The Royal Theatre Castlebar.