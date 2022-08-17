Miss Ireland contestants unite to clean Bettystown beach

Local Miss Ireland contestants showed they aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty when they came together to help clean up Bettystown Beach.

Miss Louth contestant, Maiya McGonagle (19) teamed up with Miss Meath Aine Duff (26) from Drumconrath, Miss Navan Anna Clarke (24) from Navan, and Miss Dublin West Britney Mandondo (19) from Grangegorman to do a clean up of the very busy East Meath strand.

Councillor for Laytown Bettystown Sharon Tolan and beach wardens Mary Lou Murray and Des O'Hanlonwere delighted with all the extra help on the day.

With the gorgeous weather Ireland enjoyed over the last week, the four girls saw an opportunity to come together and make sure the coastline remains clean.

Miss Ireland encourages each contestant to raise money to fund a child with mobility issues to receive a trike.

Miss Ireland 2022 undertook the ambitious volunteering initiative because, this year, the over-riding theme for Miss Ireland is ‘Our World Our Future’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship. Each of the finalists all over Ireland gathered all of their friends and families to help make a real impact and highlight the importance of communities coming together to protect the island’s coastlines

"I organised it in collaboration with Miss Dublin West, and then we invited Miss Meath and Miss Navan to come along,” Maiya said

"It was really good, we cleaned the whole beach. We had Cllr Sharon Tolan down with us, she was helping us for a bit, we had some volunteers down, we had the beach wardens for Bettystown beach helping us with clearing rubbish, and taking the bags that were full.

"We stayed on the beach for about two hours just clearing it away.”

Louth County Council supplied the pickers with bags and gloves on the day and Meath County Council advertised on their board.

"It was absolutely packed, most of the rubbish we collected was mainly in between people sitting down on the beach. We also went along the beach and handed out bags to people, particularly bigger families so they could also clear their own rubbish and then they put it in specific spots for the beach wardens to collect.”

The most spectacular ever Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland Final takes place next weekend (August 18th and 19th) at the Royal Theatre Castlebar with 1500 people expected to attend.

The headline sponsor for Miss Ireland 2022 is TanOrganic, the world’s first eco-certified, organic self-tan brand, and this year, for the first time, a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash will also be awarded.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world. The winner will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn.

See www.miss-ireland.ie or on the new Miss Ireland App, available from Apple App Store or Google Play for more.