Misinformation about burning fuel has ‘caused stress’ locally

Anthony Murphy Green Party Rep for Drogheda Rural, has welcome the Draft Solid Fuel Regulationsm which will target large scale sale of turf, not traditional burning and gifting across the country.

New solid fuel regulations will target the large-scale commercial sale of smoky fuels in urban areas while allowing for the continued burning of turf in rural areas, according to Mr Murphy.. “Under the draft regulations, households in small villages (typically under 500 people) and one-off houses across Louth will still be allowed to burn turf,” he explains. “Those who gift or sell small amounts to family and neighbours will not be penalised”.

He said there had been a lot of disinformation and misinformation about the Regulations over the past weeks which had unfortunately caused undue stress to some people.

“While it is acknowledged that we need to phase out the use of turf, over time, for climate, biodiversity and other reasons, this is not the primary focus of the draft regulations,” he added. “Public health and safe air quality is. The EU Environment agency estimates that 1,300 people a year die from fine particle air pollution in Ireland, which is predominantly from solid fuel combustion”.

He said, however, that phasing out the use of turf would only be done in parallel with targeted retrofitting and social welfare supports for people most impacted by the regulations and those at greatest risk of fuel poverty.

“While many people have an understandable attachment to turf, it is undeniably a dirty and inefficient way of heating a home which also leaves large amounts of ashes. The time has come to support people to move to cleaner and more efficient forms of heating,” he stated.

“These draft regulations strike a fair balance between the pressing need to reduce the 1,300 deaths caused every year by air pollution while respecting the traditional reliance on turf in rural areas in counties like county Louth and tackling fuel poverty. We want to work with community and voluntary organisations across the county to reach out to people reliant on turf, to help them switch fuels and get support to retrofit their homes and upgrade their heating systems.”

The Solid Fuel Regulations are still in draft form. They have not been approved by Government. However, Anthony Murphy confirmed that there would be ongoing consultation with government partners over the week and that this would inform the final approach before the regulations come to the government in the coming months.